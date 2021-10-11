Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,572,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.48% of Resideo Technologies worth $107,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

NYSE REZI opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

