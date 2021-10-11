Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) were up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 1,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 766,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 3.14.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

