Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Restaurant Brands International worth $24,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QSR opened at $62.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

