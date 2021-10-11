Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.21

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 337999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Retail Value alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $589.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $22.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 79.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $98,277,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 23.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 473.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 223,847 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 305,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.