Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.21

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 337999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.
A number of research analysts recently commented on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $589.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.87.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $22.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 79.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.58%.
In other news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $98,277,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 23.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 473.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 223,847 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 305,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.
About Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)
Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.
