REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.24. REV Group reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. REV Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in REV Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in REV Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in REV Group by 63.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in REV Group by 30.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. REV Group has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 2.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

