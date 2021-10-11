Reviewing RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) & Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) and Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares RedHill Biopharma and Verastem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma -112.40% -303.29% -49.13% Verastem -47.93% -35.48% -24.43%

15.3% of RedHill Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Verastem shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Verastem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RedHill Biopharma and Verastem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma 0 0 6 0 3.00 Verastem 0 0 4 0 3.00

RedHill Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 281.65%. Verastem has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 125.39%. Given RedHill Biopharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe RedHill Biopharma is more favorable than Verastem.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RedHill Biopharma and Verastem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma $64.36 million 3.45 -$76.17 million ($2.10) -2.27 Verastem $88.52 million 5.74 -$67.73 million ($0.44) -6.39

Verastem has higher revenue and earnings than RedHill Biopharma. Verastem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RedHill Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

RedHill Biopharma has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verastem has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verastem beats RedHill Biopharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its clinical late-stage investigational development programs include RHB-204, which is in Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; opaganib (Yeliva), an SK2 selective inhibitor, which has completed Phase 2 study to treat patients with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, in Phase 1/2a study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, and in investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study to treat prostate cancer; RHB-104, which is in Phase 3 studies for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) that is in Phase 3 studies for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, and has completed Phase 2 studies for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-107, which is in Phase 2/3 study to treat outpatients infected with COVID-19 disease, and Phase 2a study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, as well as has completed Phase 2 study to treat gastrointestinal and other solid tumors; and RHB-106, an encapsulated formulation for bowel preparation, which has completed Phase 2a study. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

