Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 23,360 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $7,365,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.