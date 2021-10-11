Revolution Populi (RVP) Market Capitalization Hits $140.05 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 54.8% higher against the dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $140.05 million and $2.20 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00217394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00094373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

