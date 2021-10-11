Revomon (REVO) Price Tops $0.28

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges. Revomon has a total market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $294,120.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00060736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00126250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00079006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,531.85 or 0.99637462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.57 or 0.06117934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002866 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.