RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RH (NYSE:RH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $730.33.

Several research firms have commented on RH. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of RH stock traded down $2.02 on Monday, hitting $644.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a twelve month low of $330.64 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $685.16 and a 200-day moving average of $663.95.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,060,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in RH by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after buying an additional 136,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,105,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

