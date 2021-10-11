RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RH (NYSE:RH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $730.33.
Several research firms have commented on RH. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.
Shares of RH stock traded down $2.02 on Monday, hitting $644.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a twelve month low of $330.64 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $685.16 and a 200-day moving average of $663.95.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,060,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in RH by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after buying an additional 136,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,105,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.