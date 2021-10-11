RH (NYSE:RH) Position Lessened by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,593 shares during the period. RH accounts for 4.3% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 4.05% of RH worth $577,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

RH stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $645.88. 2,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,536. The company’s 50-day moving average is $685.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $663.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. RH has a 52-week low of $330.64 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.