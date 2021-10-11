RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,876 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RH were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in RH by 48.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

Shares of RH stock opened at $646.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 1-year low of $330.64 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $685.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $663.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

