RigoBlock Market Cap Tops $1.90 Million (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One RigoBlock coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular exchanges. RigoBlock has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $830.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RigoBlock alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00061982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00125882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00080570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,638.98 or 1.00204727 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.34 or 0.06215749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002988 BTC.

RigoBlock Coin Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com . The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RigoBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RigoBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RigoBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RigoBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.