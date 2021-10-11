RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Tops $0.0320

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $399,906.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.53 or 0.00201970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00094881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 288,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.