RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $375.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

NYSE:RNG opened at $225.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -152.66 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $1,753,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 195,089 shares in the company, valued at $45,607,906.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,505,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 348.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 431,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,241,000 after acquiring an additional 178,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

