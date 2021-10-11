Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 6,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,210 ($94.20) to GBX 6,800 ($88.84) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,439.23 ($71.06).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,111 ($66.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £82.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,306.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,756.84.

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

