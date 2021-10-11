Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.95. 201,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,530. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 259.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after buying an additional 882,063 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

