Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) shares were down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 8,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 777,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Get Riskified alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.