Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,936 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,288,000 after acquiring an additional 32,205 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,660,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

RBA stock opened at $63.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

