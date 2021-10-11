RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,185 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 85,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 49,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 27,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.11. 1,412,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,222,984. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day moving average is $137.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

