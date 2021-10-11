RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.06. 2,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,984. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.44. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

