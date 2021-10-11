RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys 668 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after purchasing an additional 464,618 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,663,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,657,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,512 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,222. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $158.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

