RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,589 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after buying an additional 836,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after purchasing an additional 565,279 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after buying an additional 517,656 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,023,000. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,699,000.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $69.14. 2,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,670. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

