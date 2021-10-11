RKL Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Shares of QLTA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,390. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $58.80.

