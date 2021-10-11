RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $28.54 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $28,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after buying an additional 207,276 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,629 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,381,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.16. The stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

