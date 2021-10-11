RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $923,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.08. 4,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,639. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.89.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

