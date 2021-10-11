RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 348.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.28. 8,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,148. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.47 and a 200-day moving average of $147.92. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.73 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

