RKL Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.20. 63,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.48 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

