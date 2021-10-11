RKL Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.3% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 136,094 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 29,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $584.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $564.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $616.93. The firm has a market cap of $230.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.50.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

