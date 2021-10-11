RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,231 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.6% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,322 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,859,000 after purchasing an additional 711,420 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $45,346,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 615,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 654,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,359,000 after buying an additional 481,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.15. 1,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,362. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

