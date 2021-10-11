RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,958 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $34,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 579.8% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 107.6% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $269.26. The company had a trading volume of 63,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,945. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $186.93 and a 12-month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

