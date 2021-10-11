RKL Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $16,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after buying an additional 688,260 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,607. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.81 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.42 and its 200-day moving average is $108.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

