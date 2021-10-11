Robbins Farley LLC Acquires 5,365 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,756 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises about 2.1% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 440,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 70,670 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 473,643 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,331,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 232,377 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.43. The company had a trading volume of 49,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,230. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.68.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.