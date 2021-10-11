Robbins Farley LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the quarter. The Southern makes up approximately 2.0% of Robbins Farley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Southern by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after buying an additional 2,858,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $83,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.33. The company had a trading volume of 24,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.