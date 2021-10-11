Robbins Farley LLC Buys 159 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Robbins Farley LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.6% of Robbins Farley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,290.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,656. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,357.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,369.34.
In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
