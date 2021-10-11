Robbins Farley LLC Buys 159 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Robbins Farley LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.6% of Robbins Farley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,290.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,656. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,357.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,369.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

