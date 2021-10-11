Robbins Farley LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 4.2% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Walmart by 396.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,372,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

WMT stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $140.51. 66,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,146,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.66. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

