Robbins Farley LLC Purchases 2,016 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Robbins Farley LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for about 4.7% of Robbins Farley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after purchasing an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after purchasing an additional 662,115 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $358.49. 903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,613. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.70 and a 1-year high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.92.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

