Robbins Farley LLC Purchases Shares of 92,208 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000. Pfizer comprises 4.1% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,555,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,765,000 after buying an additional 3,317,439 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 877,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after buying an additional 58,402 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 462,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 116,644 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,290,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,028,000 after acquiring an additional 332,710 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 22,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.55. 89,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,236,889. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

