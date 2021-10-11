Robbins Farley LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Robbins Farley LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 3.5% of Robbins Farley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 982.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

NYSE LMT traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $358.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,953. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

