Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.30% from the stock’s current price.

BROS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

BROS opened at $42.65 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

