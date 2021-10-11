Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on ON (NYSE:ONON)

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ONON. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Williams Capital began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of ONON opened at $30.07 on Monday. ON has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

