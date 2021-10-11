Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $26.30 on Monday. Turing has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

