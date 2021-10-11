Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Liberum Capital raised their price target on the stock from GBX 880 to GBX 975. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Robert Walters traded as high as GBX 800 ($10.45) and last traded at GBX 786 ($10.27), with a volume of 11344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 776 ($10.14).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, insider Alan Bannatyne sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.62), for a total transaction of £1,254,000 ($1,638,359.03).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 698.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 687.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £601.74 million and a PE ratio of 32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

About Robert Walters (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

