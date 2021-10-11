Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $18.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of RKT opened at $15.00 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 795,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,106 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 312,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,215,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 201,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

