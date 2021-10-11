Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.83.

Several research firms recently commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

