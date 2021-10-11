Rocket Vault Market Capitalization Achieves $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00060688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00128366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00079481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,646.95 or 1.00401523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.83 or 0.06132100 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars.

