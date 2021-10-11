RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 3.1%

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 14.12 and last traded at 14.25. Approximately 12,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,011,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at 14.71.

RKLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.