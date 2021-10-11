Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Brokerages expect that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will report $2.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the highest is $2.91 billion. Rogers Communications reported sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year sales of $11.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $14.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106,415 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 104,284 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 234,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 404.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 775,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,266,000 after acquiring an additional 621,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

