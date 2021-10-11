Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 425 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 425 price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on Rogers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on Rogers in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

