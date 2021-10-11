Ron Roberts Buys 50,000 Shares of West Cobar Metals Ltd (ASX:WC1) Stock

West Cobar Metals Ltd (ASX:WC1) insider Ron Roberts acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,000.00 ($7,857.14).

